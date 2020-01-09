Seminar on Metabolic Syndrome set for January 14 at Palisades Medical Center by

Event Name:

Metabolic Syndrome – Minimizing Your Risk

Details:

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that occur together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. These conditions include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. All are welcome to attend this free seminar on self-care and minimizing your health risk.

Featured Speakers:

Sonal Pathak, M.D. and Jeffrey Fein, D.O., of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Date/Time:

Tuesday, January 14

6:30 p.m.

Location:

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

Auditorium

7600 River Road, North Bergen

Cost:

FREE Admission.

FREE Parking.

FREE refreshments will be provided.

Registration Contact:

Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702 or [email protected])

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center.

