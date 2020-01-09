Seminar on Metabolic Syndrome set for January 14 at Palisades Medical Center
Event Name:
Metabolic Syndrome – Minimizing Your Risk
Details:
Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that occur together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. These conditions include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. All are welcome to attend this free seminar on self-care and minimizing your health risk.
Featured Speakers:
Sonal Pathak, M.D. and Jeffrey Fein, D.O., of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
Date/Time:
Tuesday, January 14
6:30 p.m.
Location:
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
Auditorium
7600 River Road, North Bergen
Cost:
FREE Admission.
FREE Parking.
FREE refreshments will be provided.
Registration Contact:
Nikki Mederos (201-854-5702 or [email protected])
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center.Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
What's Related