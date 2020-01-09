College Offers Special Saturday Registration Hours by

Tuesday, January 07 2020 @ 11:41 AM EST

Regular registration hours are Monday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for classes, visit bergen.edu or the College’s locations in Paramus, Lyndhurst (1280 Wall Street West) and Hackensack (355 Main Street). For more information, please call (201) 447-7200.

For students preparing to enter or continue their studies at Bergen this spring, expanded options for financial assistance can even make New Jersey’s No. 1 college for associate degree graduates tuition-free. When students file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), they become eligible for programs such as the Community College Opportunity Grant that can help make college more affordable. The grant initiative, which began last year as a statewide pilot, will now provide a tuition-free Bergen education for students living in households with an adjusted gross incomes of $65,000 or less – up from $45,000 in the pilot. As a “last dollar” initiative, the program covers all remaining tuition and most fees for students taking six or more credits after any other federal or state grants are applied to their tuition bills. Students who have already completed a financial aid application will automatically receive consideration for the program.

In addition to financial aid, Bergen offers numerous support services to help students remain enrolled and on a path for graduation, including the Cerullo Learning Assistance Center, which has twice earned honors as the top tutoring center in the country. Its facilities such as the Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center, the Emil Buehler Trust Observatory and Stryker Manufacturing Lab provide students with hands-on, practice-based learning opportunities. Day and evening classes take place throughout the week – including a “weekend college” program. Alumni have transferred to institutions such as Yale, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley. The College offers more than 130 degree and certificate programs in areas such as aviation, criminal justice, dental hygiene, fashion design and hospitality at three locations and online.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

