Applebee’s Announces 4th Annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest by

Tuesday, January 07 2020 @ 11:43 AM EST

Neighborhood Grill & Bar to Award Top Teachers Throughout 13 Counties in New Jersey

ALLENDALE, NJ (January 6, 2020) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar today announced the launch of its 4th annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest, which will recognize top teachers – as nominated by their students – by awarding them with a sponsorship check and end-of-year class party, courtesy of Applebee’s. The contest is being offered at Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey owned and operated by local franchisee Doherty Enterprises.

Applebee’s will award four deserving teachers from 13 counties* with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class. To nominate a teacher, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee’s explaining why their teacher deserves to be “Teacher of the Year.” To sweeten the deal, students who enter an essay will receive a FREE ice cream certificate** for Applebee’s. Contest submissions will be accepted at participating Applebee’s restaurants from January 6 through March 1, and winners will be announced on Monday, April 6, 2020.

“We are thrilled to be holding our fourth annual Above and BEEyond Teacher Essay Contest at our New Jersey restaurants,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s New Jersey. “Our restaurants are committed to giving back to the local community, especially schools within the communities we serve. The overwhelming support from last year’s campaign reminded us what an integral role teachers play in building a better community.”

Doherty Enterprises is committed to involvement in the communities it serves and is proud to support education year-round through its “A is for Applebee’s” program, which was created for teachers, libraries and scout leaders to use as an incentive for children to succeed and be rewarded. The program gives children an incentive to go the extra mile to help other students, read more books and make the Honor Roll. By obtaining the certificate from Applebee’s, children also gain a sense of accomplishment. Through this, and several other initiatives including donations, fundraisers, sponsorships and participation in community events, Doherty Enterprises gives back to local causes, helping organizations grow and flourish.

For more information about how Doherty Enterprises and its restaurants support local communities, or to get involved in one of the youth programs, visit www.dohertyinc.com/community-connection.

Applebee’s Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall..

*One winner will be selected from each set of counties, grouped together by the following geographic areas, - (Bergen, Passaic, Hudson), (Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union), (Morris, Sussex, Essex), (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean)

**Limit one per person. Valid only at participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

