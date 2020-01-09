Painter Gail Kolflat: Issues Big and Small by

Tuesday, January 07 2020 @ 12:04 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Born and raised in the Midwest, Kolflat earned a BFA with Honors from Parsons School of Design in New York City. Her artistic career blossomed after developing a signature style of large-scale colorful canvases that meld abstract and representational principles. After moving to Monmouth County during the 1990s, Kolflat exhibited frequently, gave artist talks and demonstrations, wrote a column for the county art council's bimonthly newspaper and maintained a robust studio practice.

She later took a break from art while raising her daughters, but 15 years later an invitation from a local university to participate in an exhibition in their gallery sparked a complete revival in her artistic practice. Since then, she has produced a fresh body of work, a renewal of earlier paintings but evolved – encompassing expanded topics, modified techniques and a distinct, mature sensibility.

The paintings in this exhibit deal with events and situations affecting the world. Some subjects are of considerable significance, others less so. Hurricane: Sandy aftermath portrays the effect of the hurricane's destruction along a segment of the New Jersey shoreline. Environmental Concern: fewer butterflies is a reminder of the worrisome decline in Monarch butterflies. A cultural movement pressing to instill change in society, Hands Across The Sand: a peaceful protest features an annual gathering of people stressing complaint against ocean drilling and oil spill accidents. Stop The Madness is a large painting with scattered vignettes of global terrorist episodes, and Me Too: echoes from every corner examines a collection of survivors.

Some works are multi- panel, large format compositions and several have irregular shaped borders. All are painted in oil and acrylic on canvas.

The exhibit runs until Jan. 31, and The Sandy Bennett Gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the paintings support bergenPAC’s nonprofit mission.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

