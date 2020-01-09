Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Launches 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season with New Cookie, New Packaging by

World's largest girl-led entrepreneurial program has two sweet new ways to celebrate young female leaders.

The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, and Toffee-tastics, a gluten-free cookie variety.

Girl Scouts will be taking initial orders for cookies now through Feb. 2. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making. Girls also have the option of selling online with Digital Cookie. Girls can set up their own online business, send email marketing to customers, and keep track of sales. Proceeds from each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls.

When local customers receive their cookies, they might recognize a local Girl Scout. Aimee Gill was selected to represent Girl Scouts on the packaging for the S’mores cookies. Aimee, one of the top cookie sellers in Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, said she was thrilled when she learned she was chosen to be on one of the cookie packages and participated in the national photo shoot for the cookie boxes.

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging emphasizes what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Aimee is seen in a tent camping photo.

“The iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program is so much more than sweet treats,” said Betty A. Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Girls learn how to start their own cookie business, set a goal, and decide how to reach that goal. It’s really their introduction to entrepreneurship.”

This year, the Girl Scout Cookie Program also introduced a new Cookie Entrepreneur Family Pin, that was inspired and designed for families who love to support their Girl Scout entrepreneurs. Age-specific guidelines for the pin have been tailored so that girls can learn a specific skill set and help girls achieve success in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Girl Scouts who participate in the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie program this year are also invited to join Girl Scouts’ National Cookie Pro contest. Twenty-four Girl Scouts from across the country will be selected as Cookie Pros and win a VIP trip to Orlando, Fla. for three days. On the trip, the winners will be guests at G.I.R.L. 2020, the national Girl Scout Council Session, meet celebrity speakers, experience Orlando’s theme parks using a special-access pass, and take part in unforgettable activities with Girl Scouts from all over the country. Girl Scouts can enter the contest from Feb. 1 through March 23 by highlighting their unique cookie business skills by answering questions about what they learned by participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about the contest, visit www.girlscouts.org/cookiepro.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, call (973) 248-8200 or visit www.gsnnj.org.

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

