Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Earn 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Safety and Quality by

Tuesday, January 07 2020 @ 08:46 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Riverview Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital and Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center were named Top Teaching Hospitals

January 7, 2020 – Edison, NJ – Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals earned 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital awards for safety and quality. Riverview Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital and Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center were named Top Teaching Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group.

Announced in December 2019, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality. The Top Hospital Awards follow the network’s six “A” Hospital Safety Grades, also from The Leapfrog Group.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, our team members have created a strong culture that is committed to providing high-quality, safe care each day,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our hospitals are among the best in the country, and I am proud that three of our hospitals have earned Leapfrog’s Top Hospital Award for achieving outstanding quality and safety.”

About 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Riverview Medical Center was one of 37 hospitals to receive a Top General Hospital distinction and Jersey Shore Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center were among 55 hospitals selected as Top Teaching Hospitals.

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the New Jersey community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement