Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to celebrate 40th anniversary of Women of Achievement gala by

Sunday, February 16 2020 @ 07:13 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIVERDALE, February 11, 2020 — Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its Annual Women of Achievement gala on April 28, 2020, at The Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, and raise significant dollars to expand the impact of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in northern New Jersey.

The event will honor inspirational women who are making a difference in their community and the workforce.

This year’s honorees include Charlotte Abella, Vice President of Marketing, If You Care/Source Atlantique, Inc. based in Englewood Cliffs; Nikki Sumpter, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Atlantic Health System, based in Morristown; and BD Women’s Initiative Network, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), based in Franklin Lakes, which include Monica Council-Miles, Manager, Social Investing; Jennifer Singelyn Dietrich, Senior Program Manager; and Luba DeGroat, IP Operations Manager.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey will also honor Megan Lunde, of Mendham, Customer Engagement Lead, Custora, of New York, with the Elinor J. Ferdon Young Woman of Promise Award; and Jean Myers, of Teaneck, GSNNJ Volunteer and Leader, with the Mitzi Golbek Spirit of Girl Scouting Award.

In addition to the 2020 honorees, Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is hoping to welcome back many of the honorees from the previous 40 years.

“This is going to be such a special event as we mark 40 years of honoring and elevating the work of women leaders in our community,” said Betty A. Garger, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “We are excited to continue the important work of raising the necessary funds to help girls develop into strong, confident women who will one day change the world.”

For the past 40 years, Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s has celebrated extraordinary local women leaders for their personal and professional accomplishments at the annual Women of Achievement gala. This year’s program theme is Invest in Girls. Change the World.

In addition to the honorees, Girl Scouts will be on hand to welcome guests, and showcase the way Girl Scouting has positively impacted their lives and lead the festivities. The event will feature an extended cocktail reception, Girl Scout cookie-inspired drinks, a sizable silent auction, and a raffle.

Tickets are $175 per person. VIP tickets, which include a listing in the Tribute Journal and access to a pre-gala reception, are $250. Friendship Circle tickets are $2,500 and include a table of ten guests, access to the pre-gala reception, and a listing in the Tribute Journal. Guests from area corporations and the community-at-large are welcome to help honor these women by attending the event, becoming a sponsor, placing an ad in the tribute journal, or making a donation.

Major event sponsors to date include Atlantic Health System, BD, If You Care, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Proceeds from Women of Achievement will provide opportunities for girls to participate in girl-led programming such as STEM, outdoors, financial literacy, civic advocacy, and healthy living; recruit volunteers and provide them with training and the tools needed to engage and mentor girls; give access to age-appropriate materials, activities, and resources to inspire girls; and reach more girls by providing scholarships and financial assistance to those in need.

For more information about the event, for sponsorship opportunities, or tickets, contact Sam Varga at (973) 248-8200, e-mail [email protected], or visit the Women of Achievement website at www.gsnnj.org.woa. Checks may be sent to Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, 95 Newark Pompton Turnpike Riverdale, NJ.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, call (973) 248-8200 or visit www.gsnnj.org. Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in 160 municipalities in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Northern Warren counties. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves over 26,000 girls and almost 14,000 adults for a total membership of over 40,000.

Advertisement