Doherty Enterprises, Inc. Earns 2020 Restaurant Neighbor Award

February 14, 2020

Doherty Enterprises, Inc. Named State Winner from NJ Restaurant Association for Outstanding Community Service

ALLENDALE, NJ (February 14, 2020) — Doherty Enterprises, Inc., celebrating 35 years of operation and community service, today announced it has been honored for outstanding philanthropic efforts by NJ Restaurant & Hospitality Association’s 2020 Restaurant Neighbor Awards. Recognized for its employee-funded WOW A Friend Foundation, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. outshines nationwide nominees for one of three national awards.

Doherty Enterprises, Inc. operates 147 restaurants throughout New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia as well as Sola Salon Studios locations in Staten Island, Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Since 2007, the mission of Doherty Enterprise, Inc.’s WOW A Friend Foundation has been to provide a helping hand and emergency funds to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened. The organization has supported those in need with bills, costs due to natural disasters, unexpected medical expenses and many more circumstances. To date, the WOW A Friend Foundation has assisted 1,727 people and donated more than $3 million directly back to those in need.

“They say charity should begin at home, but at Doherty Enterprises, it begins at work. We support hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations, so we make it a priority to also take care of our own,” said Ed Doherty, chairman and co-chief executive officer, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. “We’re celebrating 35 years in business this year, so it means a lot to receive this recognition from NJ Restaurant & Hospitality Association. We’re looking forward to many more years of giving back to our employees and community.”

The NJ Restaurant & Hospitality Association’s Restaurant Neighbor Awards recognizes restaurants for outstanding community service and philanthropy. Each year, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation acknowledges restaurants around the country for outstanding community service, diversity and lifetime achievement. This prestigious award honors restaurants that go above and beyond in community service and aims to inspire other restaurateurs to heed the call from community action. Each year, four national winners receive $5,000 each to continue their charitable works.



Doherty Enterprise, Inc., along with fellow 2020 winners, will be honored at the Restaurant Industry Awards Gala in Washington, DC on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

For more information about how Doherty Enterprises, Inc. and its restaurants support local communities or to get involved in one of the youth programs, visit www.dohertyinc.com/community-connection.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 145 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including six restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel, NJ with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 59th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 1,700 people and donated over $3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About the NJRHA

Established in 1942, the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association represents the Garden State’s 25,000 eating and drinking establishments—the state’s largest private sector employers, generating $14.2 billion in annual sales and employing over 318,000 people. Support, education, and advocacy for its members are part of the NJRHA’s recipe for success and why it has become an essential ingredient for the hospitality industry. Visit http://www.njrha.org for more info.

