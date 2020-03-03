NTSB MEMBER JENNIFER HOMENDY JOINS SAFETY SYMPOSIUM LINEUP by

Sunday, February 16 2020 @ 07:39 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Thursday, April 9 - Javits Center

The Hon. Jennifer Homendy, Member of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will address attendees at the 31st annual World Traffic Safety Symposium, an event held in conjunction with the New York Auto Show. Homendy was nominated by the President upon the recommendation of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and confirmed by the United States Senate. She was unanimously reconfirmed by the Senate on August 1, 2019, for a five-year term.

Member Homendy is a tireless advocate for safety and brings to the Board expertise in the safety of railroads, pipelines, and hazardous materials (on all modes of transportation). She will address a group of leading safety stakeholders, auto industry personnel and media during her luncheon remarks at the 2020 World Traffic Safety Symposium.

This year’s Symposium will examine traffic safety best practices from here in the US and across the globe for building and buying a safer car, designing safer roads, implementing better laws and programs like Vision Zero and Complete Streets that make roads safer for all highway users. The program will also continue the dialog on autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assist technologies.

From 2004 to 2018, Member Homendy served as the Democratic Staff Director of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, which is under the jurisdiction of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I Committee) of the United States House of Representatives. She previously held positions with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Transportation Trades Department of the AFL-CIO, and the American Iron and Steel Institute.

About the New York International Automobile Show

120 years ago, a group of enthusiasts in Manhattan joined together to showcase automobiles to a growing group of consumers intrigued by the prospect of owning a 'horseless carriage' and so began a journey to what is now the New York International Auto Show and the largest area for new vehicles sales in the nation. Today, the Show is where car-buying decisions are made. In 2019, 72% of attendees said they were in the market to buy or lease a vehicle within the next 12 months, and 36% added a brand to their consideration list as a result of their visit to the Show.

The 2020 New York Auto Show runs from April 10 to 19

Press Days are April 8 & 9

