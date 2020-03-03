Valley Named One of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for Clinical Outcomes by

Friday, February 14 2020 @ 07:55 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, February 13, 2020 – The Valley Hospital has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for a second consecutive year by Healthgrades, placing Valley in the top 5 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance. Valley is one of only four hospitals in New Jersey – and the only hospital in Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties – to earn this distinction for 2020.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, Valley Health System. “This prestigious award for clinical outcomes demonstrates the priority we place on delivering the highest-quality care and service to our patients and their families.”

Recipients of this award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. Hospitals that qualified for this award showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures as measured by Healthgrades by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications) during the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018).

“We congratulate the recipients of Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award for their commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients,” said Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Hospital quality varies significantly from hospital to hospital, so it’s important for consumers to do their research and select a hospital that provides the best level of care for their specific needs.”

Valley has also been recognized by Healthgrades with the 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Awards in the areas of Stroke Care, General Surgery and Gastrointestinal Care; as well as Excellence Awards for Neurosciences, Cranial Neurosurgery, Stroke Care, Gastrointestinal Care, General Surgery, Pulmonary Care, and Critical Care.

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

