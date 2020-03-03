The Shannon Rose Irish Pub Presents $15,000 to American Heart Association to Fight Heart Disease by

Monday, February 17 2020 @ 03:53 AM EST

Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub (right), presents a check for $15,000 to Melissa Alonso, Bergen Passaic Heart Walk director at the American Heart Association (left), a non-profit organization that fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The donation resulted from the pubs’ annual fundraising campaign to benefit the organization and will help support the organization’s mission to fight heart disease and strokes through funding CPR training, innovative research, fighting for stronger public health policies, placing more AEDs throughout communities and providing critical tools and information to save and improve lives.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub’s locations in Clifton, NJ and Ramsey, NJ kicked off the fundraising campaign during February’s American Heart Month by asking guests to add $1 or $5 to their checks to benefit the American Heart Association, which The Shannon Rose Irish Pub matched up to $1,000. In July, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub offered a Summer Love cocktail special with $1 donated from each drink purchased. Additionally, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub participated in the Bergen Passaic Heart Walk on Sunday, October 6, serving as the major food sponsor for the walk by providing a selection of food items to participants at the event. In 2018, The Shannon Rose donated $10,000 for the American Heart Association as a result of various fundraising initiatives throughout the year.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB

Since 2007, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has provided its guests with the most authentic Irish experience this side of the Atlantic. With locations in Clifton and Ramsey, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub transports its guests to the Emerald Isle through its scratch-made food, Dublin-like atmosphere and the hospitality that the Irish are famous for. Featuring more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more. For more information, please visit www.TheShannonRose.com or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

