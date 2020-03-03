KIDS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES DURING PRESIDENTS WEEKEND by

Saturday, February 15 2020 @ 03:56 AM EST

Most Family-Friendly, Hassle-Free Way to Enjoy NYC

Families can enjoy the best of Manhattan during the Presidents Weekend as kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries from February 15 through February 17.

Visit nywaterway.com/KRFPresidentsDay for more information.

With NY Waterway’s new E-Ticket, it’s even easier to travel between Port Imperial in Weehawken and the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan with advance ticket purchase. For more information, please visit nywaterway.com/eticket.

NY Waterway offers seven day a week service to West 39th Street and to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City from Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City. Low cost weekend fares are offered from Hoboken and Jersey City. Monthly ticket holders ride any NY Waterway ferry on weekends at no additional charge.

Free connecting NY Waterway shuttle buses are waiting at the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal to take customers on several routes, including routes that stop at Madison Square Garden, Rockefeller Center and many other Manhattan attractions.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Visit nywaterway.com/ for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

