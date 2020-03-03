Use 2020’s Extra Day to do Good! Community FoodBank of New Jersey Celebrates Leap Day with 4x Donation Match! by

Wednesday, February 12 2020 @ 10:46 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

New Jersey Non-Profit to Quadruple All Gifts from February 25 – February 29, 2020, Encouraging Residents Across the State to Help Make a Difference

Hillside, NJ (February 11, 2020) – Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), the state’s largest anti-hunger organization, is celebrating 2020’s extra special leap day on February 29 with an amazing offer dedicated to our food insecure neighbors in need throughout New Jersey. Starting on Tuesday, February 25, through Saturday, February 29, all monetary gifts generously donated to CFBNJ will be QUADRUPLE matched, in honor of the elusive holiday that only comes once every four years.

Interested donors statewide can make this leap year count for children, families and veterans across New Jersey who face the persistent problem of hunger. This year, with an extra day to give, CFBNJ is proud to work with a generous anonymous donor, who will quadruple match all donations up to $4,000.

“Leap year only comes around once every four years, and we wanted to commemorate the extra day this year with an opportunity for our neighbors statewide to use their extra time to do some good,” said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “We hope to see an influx of donations from our community, so that we can match their contributions and hit hunger hard this February.”

In addition to being a leap year, 2020 marks a special anniversary for CFBNJ, which is currently celebrating 45 years of fighting hunger. Since 1975, CFBNJ has been dedicated to delivering food, help and hope to the state’s neighbors in need, growing from a one-woman operation to an organization with over 1,000 community partners, providing more than 50 million nutritious meals annually. In recognition of its 45 years of service, CFBNJ has introduced a new logo, specifically designed to highlight the ways CFBNJ works to fight hunger in New Jersey, providing food for today and helping to address the root causes of food insecurity with a focus on wellness, ultimately filling hungry neighbors’ hearts with hope.

For more information on the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, please visit cfbnj.org, and keep up with CFBNJ on Facebook @communityfoodbankofnj and Instagram @cfbnj.

About Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 50 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living.

