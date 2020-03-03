Hackensack Meridian Health Announces Recognition by the New Jersey Hospital Association by

Sunday, February 16 2020

News & Views

with Healthcare Leader Awards in Two Categories

(February 14, 2020) Edison, NJ –Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce recognition by the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) with Healthcare Leader Awards in two categories, honoring Gordon N. Litwin, Esq., chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, and Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic.

“I want to congratulate Gordon Litwin and our entire team at Carrier Clinic for these well-deserved honors,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “With shared purpose and commitment to the communities we serve, they elevate and advance our mission to transform health care and serve as leaders of positive change.”

Mr. Litwin received an NJHA Healthcare Champion Award, commemorating his work as a pillar of the New Jersey health care community. Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic received the NJHA HRET Community Outreach Award in the category of behavioral health resiliency.

Mr. Litwin serves in several key leadership roles on Hackensack Meridian Health boards and committees and has played an essential role in the merger and integration of Hackensack Meridian Health. Beyond the scope of his responsibilities at Hackensack Meridian Health, Mr. Litwin is an attorney and partner at Litwin & Provence, LLC, specializing in public interest environmental litigation, urban redevelopment and land use law, and administrative law. He also serves as a member of the NJHA Board of Trustees.

Carrier Clinic is the largest nonprofit behavioral health system in New Jersey. In operation more than a century, Carrier Clinic provides an acute care mental health hospital, a residential treatment center for adolescents, a fully accredited special needs school for students grades seven through 12, and the Blake Recovery Center, an inpatient unit focused on addiction recovery. Hackensack Meridian Health merged with Carrier Clinic to advance treatment of addiction and mental illness. This partnership will result in the opening of new addiction treatment centers. Recently, the first medically integrated urgent care center with behavioral health in the country opened in Neptune.

The NJHA is the state’s oldest and largest health care trade association. The awards were presented during the NJHA’s 101st Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton, NJ.

Photo Caption: Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce recognition by the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) with Healthcare Leader Awards in two categories, honoring Gordon N. Litwin, Esq., chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees. (Pictured left to right: Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health; Donald J. Parker, president of Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic; Patricia Toole, vice president, Administrative Services, Carrier Clinic; and Thomas Amato, chair of the Carrier Clinic Board of Trustees.

