Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Rotary District 7490 Conducts Special Training Program on NARCAN for Rotarians by

Friday, February 28 2020 @ 05:48 AM EST

This special training program for Rotarians was sponsored by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and its Foundation. The program was presented by Bergen New Bridge Psychiatric Residents. Rotarians who attended were given instruction on how NARCAN is administered and received a free NARCAN inhaler.



Rotary District 7490 Governor John Mitchell stated, "This special training program gave Rotarians the necessary tools to help someone in desperate need. We have seen how the opioid epidemic has impacted many of our families and Rotarians are People of Action." Mitchell continued, "This training allowed us to give someone who has overdosed a second chance and the opportunity to seek recovery. Our Rotary motto of 'Service Above Self' dovetails perfectly with this life-saving initiative."



“We are fighting the opioid epidemic on every front, and providing community education is an essential component of our dedication to this,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Rotary and as many groups as we can to provide this life saving training.” She added, “We thank our Trustee and Rotary District 7490 Governor John Mitchell for working with us on this program, our Foundation for donating the NARCAN inhalers, our Psychiatric Residents for volunteering their time and expertise to lead the program and training and all of the Rotarians who attended the program”



Rotary District 7490 serves Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties. For more information on District 7490 please visit rotary7490.org.

To learn more about Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, please visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019.

