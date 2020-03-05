Dunkin’ Expands Delivery Service with Grubhub to Several New Jersey Counties by

Tuesday, March 03 2020 @ 05:52 AM EST

Dunkin’ Delivers launches in New Jersey, marking the continued efforts in Dunkin’s expanded delivery rollout with Grubhub

CANTON, MA & CHICAGO, IL (March 2, 2020) – New Jersey residents can now run on Dunkin’ without ever having to leave their home or office.

Dunkin’ today announced an expansion of the brand’s partnership with Grubhub, the nation's leading pickup and delivery marketplace with the largest restaurant network, to bring its Dunkin’ Delivers service to participating stores in New Jersey's Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties. With this launch, which marks the next step in an expanded rollout, nearly 300 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout New Jersey will now offer delivery through Grubhub.

Using Grubhub, people who live and work in New Jersey can now have their favorite Dunkin’ coffees, espresso drinks, Cold Brew and frozen beverages – as well as donuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and more – delivered directly to them, to enjoy wherever they are throughout the day. New Jersey residents looking for a convenient Dunkin’ delivery experience can simply open the Grubhub mobile app or website, choose their favorite menu items and place their Dunkin’ orders to be delivered wherever they choose. To ensure an operationally tight experience, Grubhub has integrated into Dunkin’s point-of-sale (POS) systems to provide speedy, accurate deliveries.

To celebrate the rollout of Dunkin’ Delivers in New Jersey, the brand is treating diners to a little something special. Starting Friday, March 6th through Monday, March 9th, diners can get free delivery and a free order of Dunkin’s Heaven Toasted Hash Browns on orders $10 or more when they order through Grubhub or Seamless.*

“We are thrilled to bring Dunkin’ Delivers with Grubhub to the New Jersey community, marking another exciting milestone in our commitment to offering unparalleled convenience to our guests,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin’ U.S. “We’ve been encouraged by the positive guest response to the Dunkin’ Delivers service launch in cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia, and look forward to keeping New Jersey residents running on Dunkin’ wherever they are as well.”

“As the experts in delivering hungry diners their food fast and fresh, we’re excited to expand our Dunkin’ partnership to New Jersey,” stated Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise at Grubhub. “Whether it’s the morning coffee and bagel at the office or a midday pick-me-up, diners in New Jersey can now run on Dunkin’ from the comfort of wherever they choose with Grubhub delivery.”

To place a Dunkin’ Delivers order in New Jersey, visit https://www.grubhub.com/food/dunkin. Delivery available at participating Dunkin’ locations. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as more than 22 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 155,000 of these restaurants in over 3,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

