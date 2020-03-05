Valley Recognized for Achieving and Sustaining Excellence in Patient Experience by

Thursday, February 20 2020 @ 11:31 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, February 18, 2020 – Valley Health System is pleased to announce it has been recognized for patient experience with the 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award® and 2019 Pinnacle of Excellence Award in Patient Experience by Press Ganey.

Valley received the Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience in the areas of inpatient pediatric care and urgent care. Presented annually, the award honors Press Ganey clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% for each reporting period during the course of one year for any of a set of designated survey measures, including Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Rating and/or Teamwork.

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award in Patient Experience was awarded to Valley for maintaining consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years in ambulatory surgery. The award recognizes top-performing clients from health care organizations nationwide on the basis of extraordinary achievement.

“We are proud to have received the Guardian of Excellence and the Pinnacle of Excellence Awards for delivering high-quality care and service to our patients and their families,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, Valley Health System. “These awards represent the priority Valley places in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.”

Both awards are based on quarterly performance between May 2018 and April 2019 for all surveys received by March 31, 2019 using benchmarks and standard look-back periods for the population.

"Congratulations to Valley for receiving the 2019 Guardian of Excellence and Pinnacle of Excellence Awards,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey. “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”



About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

