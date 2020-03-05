Register Now! The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond Offers Lineup of Summer Cooking Camps for Kids and Teens by

Wednesday, March 04 2020 @ 07:30 AM EST

News & Views

New Jersey’s Premiere Experiential Learning Space Offers the Perfect Summer Activity in East Hanover

East Hanover, NJ (March 2, 2020) – The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond, East Hanover’s newest interactive cooking and activity learning space, is excited to today share a list of child and teenage cooking camps now open for registration that will be offered throughout July and August.

For the second summer in a row, The Kitchen’s state-of-the art facility will host five-day long cooking courses guided by culinary experts to help kids and teens master basic culinary skills, introduce them to new world cuisines and, of course, have lots of fun!

With a wide selection of cooking courses available, ranging from the “ABCs of Cooking” to “My Travels Through Italy” or “Let’s Bake!” The Kitchen is the perfect place for aspiring chefs or bakers, lovers of food and those looking to have a deliciously fun summer. Not only will kids and teens have the chance to learn from talented guest chefs, but the camps also provide ways for participants to incorporate math, science and communication skills while enjoying a 3-hour session jam-packed with recipes, knife skills, new techniques and a full meal.

Below, please find a comprehensive schedule of 2020 Summer Class Options:

ABCs of Cooking (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 6

Hands-on cooking focusing on techniques, equipment and delicious ingredients

Farm to Table (Ages 12+) | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 6

New and exciting ways to enjoy fruits and vegetables

Cooking Around the World (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 13

Explore Italian, Asian, French and Spanish cuisines with various daily challenges

World Cuisine (Ages 12+) | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 13

Explore Spanish, Italian, Mediterranean, American and Asian cuisines with classic dishes from around the world

Let’s Bake! (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 20

Learn baking basics, tolls, measurements, safety tips and explore a variety of desserts!

Farm to Table 2 (Ages 12+) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 27

Farm to Table (Ages 7 – 12) | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, July 27

Cookies, Cakes and Cupcakes (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, August 3

All about cookies: the classics, chips, fruits, nuts and berries – and holiday cookies, too!

Principles of Cooking (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, August 10

The basics of preparing breakfast, lunch, dinners with the family and small bites

Principles of Cooking (Ages 12+) | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, August 10

My Travels Through Italy (Ages 7 – 12) | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM from Mon-Fri beginning on Monday, August 17

Master fresh pastas, pizzas, calzones, cannoli and more

“We are thrilled to be able to offer another lineup of summer camps for kids and teens at The Kitchen,” said Randi Jeddis, Culinary Events Manager at Bed Bath & Beyond. “Last year, our guests loved the variety of classes available for different ages and skill levels, and these camps are a great way to get kids active this summer as well as expose them to tons of different cuisines, skills and techniques – all in our state-of-the art kitchen!”

Each camp is $350.00 per participant and spots can be reserved by visiting The Kitchen’s website or calling the facility directly. In addition, during the week of August 24, 2020, guests can create their own camp by scheduling a private lesson, visiting with a private group or scheduling their own fun. Experienced hosts are available at The Kitchen to help interested parents plan their own lesson and can provide more details or answer any cooking questions.

Launched at the end of 2018, The Kitchen offers a wide variety of classes, courses and events for the community to enjoy. Perfect for those searching for a fun activity, The Kitchen will be hosting courses covering topics such as cooking, baking, gift wrapping, floral arranging and calligraphy. Each class is designed to be a fun and rewarding hands-on experience, and a great opportunity to test-drive new innovative products. Professional workshops and corporate team building opportunities are also available.

For more information about The Kitchen or to register for the 2020 summer cooking courses, please visit TheKitchen.BedBathandBeyond.com or contact 973-434-2700.

About The Kitchen at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond’s exciting new kitchen experience, located in East Hanover, provides guests the opportunity to prepare delicious meals with the guidance of chefs and expert instructors while using top-of-the line kitchen products. With offerings of cooking and baking courses, kid’s classes, birthday parties, professional workshops and corporate team building sessions, The Kitchen is the perfect place to host a private event or test-drive new, innovative products before purchasing. To learn more, visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/.

