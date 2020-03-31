Tedesco: Bergen County to Begin Screening Process on Saturday at 8 a.m. by

Saturday, March 28 2020 @ 06:08 AM EDT

for Bergen County First Responders and Health Care Professionals to be Tested for COVID-19

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that tomorrow, Saturday, March 28th, at 8 a.m., the County will begin the screening process for symptomatic first responders and health care professionals for mobile, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, N.J.

Only first responders and health care professionals who live or work in Bergen County will be tested at this drive-thru test site and must provide accredited identification. Testing will be scheduled after completing of a brief survey and then an appointment with a Telehealth doctor. First Responders and health care professionals will receive a confirmation code number that they will present at the drive-thru testing site.

“Our first responders and health care professionals are on the front lines of this war with COVID-19,” said County Executive Tedesco. “It is important that those on the front lines who are symptomatic and who are Bergen County residents or who work in the County get tested as quickly as possible so we can help them recover.”

