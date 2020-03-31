Tedesco Issues Executive Order Closing County Parks to the Public During COVID-19 Pandemic
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today Issued Executive Order 2020-01E to close County parks to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The County enacted these measures in a further effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Order, which is attached to this email, takes effect tomorrow, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 8 a.m.“Keeping the parks open has placed a tremendous burden on local law enforcement, the Bergen County Sheriff and other critical resources during this pandemic,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Local authorities have reported complications, including but not limited to traffic congestion, parking issues and non-compliance with social distancing guidelines, related to park visitation, resulting in the need for closure.”
