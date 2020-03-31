Tedesco Issues Executive Order Closing County Parks to the Public During COVID-19 Pandemic by

Saturday, March 28 2020 @ 06:12 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today Issued Executive Order 2020-01E to close County parks to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The County enacted these measures in a further effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Order, which is attached to this email, takes effect tomorrow, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 8 a.m.

Advertisement