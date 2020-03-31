Foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Seeks Donations to Aid Small Nonprofit Arts Organizations in Bergen County by

Monday, March 30 2020 @ 10:18 PM EDT

Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact [email protected] or 201-568-5608.



In collaboration with its partners, grantees and community leaders, the NNJCF is gathering information about how municipalities and residents, especially low-income children, families, and seniors, in the county are being impacted by the pandemic. The Fund will support small local nonprofit organizations encountering increased demand for services, while also confronting difficult financial choices about whom to serve and how.



"Bergen County residents face increased struggles because of reduced or lost income, food and housing insecurity, health expenses and childcare needs impacted by COVID-19. The public can make a difference at this critical time to help small nonprofit organizations respond and provide direct services to our neighbors in need by making a contribution of any size," said Michael J. Shannon, President, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.



Information about the grantmaking and application process will be posted online on the foundation's website, www.nnjcf.org, in the coming weeks. Grants will not be awarded to individuals.



About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

