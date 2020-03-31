Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 31 2020 @ 07:57 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 31 2020 @ 07:57 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tedesco: County to Open COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Site to Bergen County Residents Only on Monday

Bergen County Residents Must Complete Online Survey & Meet With Telehealth Doctor to Receive Appointment for Drive-Thru Testing

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that on Monday, March 30th, at 12:30 p.m., the County will expand their drive-thru COVID-19 test site to include symptomatic residents who live in Bergen County on an appointment only basis.  This site will continue to serve first responders and healthcare professionals who live or work in Bergen County as well.  The drive-thru test site is located at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, N.J. 

Symptomatic Bergen County residents, first responders or healthcare professionals must provide identification proving their residency, hospital ID or first responder badges. 

COVID-19 testing at the drive-thru site is available only to symptomatic residents who are first screened by completing a brief survey located at https://www.newbridgehealth.org and evaluated by a Telehealth doctor. Patients will then be given a confirmation code number to present at the drive-thru testing site.

“Bergen County is in a crisis -- we have the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in New Jersey,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Test kits are in limited supply and in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we need to test as many symptomatic Bergen County residents as possible. Our drive-thru test site at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a critical step in fighting this pandemic and bringing immediate treatment to County residents who need it.”

More information is available at: https://www.newbridgehealth.org and at https://co.bergen.nj.us/
  • Tedesco: County to Open COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Site to Bergen County Residents Only on Monday
