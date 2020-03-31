Student Scholar Recognized by Honor Society by

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has named Tenzin Kalden, a business administration student at Bergen Community College, an Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholar and awarded him a $1,000 scholarship. Kalden, of Hasbrouck Heights, represents the second Bergen student to receive the Oberndorf Scholarship in the last two years and one of only seven students in the entire world to earn the award.

“Tenzin is an outstanding student who made extraordinary contributions to our College and community,” Bergen Phi Theta Kappa Administrative Adviser Angie Goldszmidt said. “We are extremely proud of him for being selected as an Oberndorf Scholar.”

Kalden, who will graduate in May, plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance. Kalden currently serves as the vice president of Bergen’s PTK chapter, Alpha Epsilon Phi, a tutor for the Cerullo Learning and Assistance Center, a mentor for the Turning Point program and a mentor for the Pathway Scholars program. He has also become a semifinalist nominee for PTK’s All-USA Academic Team, which recognizes outstanding students enrolled in associate degree programs. Outside of the College, and as an accounting intern for a certified public accountant, Kalden assists more than 900 businesses and individuals with their tax returns.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to receive this scholarship,” he said. “I now have the opportunity to advance my education because of the Oberndorf family's generosity.”

Serving as the director of service for Bergen’s PTK chapter, Kalden learned the importance of serving others through the “Up to Us Competition” in which he led the collection of 1,100 signatures to raise awareness about the national debt crisis. More than 60 universities and colleges participated in the program. Kalden’s initiative also featured a lecture with Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, the chair of the state’s economic affairs committee, during an event at the College.

“I aim to utilize accounting and finance to empower those in my community, to provide them with economic mobility and fiscal responsibility,” said Kalden.

The Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholarship, named for its benefactors Rosemary and Lou Oberndorf, helps PTK members overcome unanticipated financial barriers preventing the completion of their first college credential, associate degree or certificate. Lou who co-founded METI, a world leader in medical education technology, serves on the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation board of trustees. PTK awards up to 15 Oberndorf Lifeline to Completion Scholarships annually, with scholars selected in the fall and spring.

PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

