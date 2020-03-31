President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Jersey by

Thursday, March 26 2020 @ 10:34 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of New Jersey to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of New Jersey.

Federal funding is also available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Robert Little III has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

