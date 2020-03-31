Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 31 2020 @ 07:58 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 31 2020 @ 07:58 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Jersey

    Share

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of New Jersey to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of New Jersey.

Federal funding is also available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Robert Little III has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Jersey
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost