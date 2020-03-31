Pascrell Secures $72K in Coronavirus Response Funding for Paterson by

Thursday, March 26 2020

Posted in News & Views

First stimulus package passed by House includes critical funding for prevention, treatment

PATERSON, NJ – U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $72,477 to the Paterson Community Health Center to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Pascrell helped pass the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law on March 6, which made this funding available for Paterson Community Health Center and other critical health centers across the country.

Paterson Community Health Center will use the award to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our nation faces an unprecedented pandemic, it is vital that our health care workers on the ground have everything they need to combat COVID-19,” said Rep. Pascrell. “Today’s funding will provide much-needed relief for Paterson Community Health Center, which has protected the health of our neighbors for decades. While this funding is the first of its kind, it will not be the last; in the House we are working to pass more robust stimulus legislation which will continue to support health care workers nationwide. I’m committed to securing every dollar available for our brave soldiers on the frontlines of this war.”

