Wakefern Food Corp. Announces Major Hiring Initiative

Thursday, April 02 2020

Retailer-owned cooperative is filling positions at its warehouses and stores including ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage

Keasbey, NJ (April 1, 2020) – Wakefern Food Corp. and its cooperative members have kicked off a major hiring push to fill a variety of positions at both retail stores and warehouses to help service the dramatic increase in demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Store associates across the cooperative’s five retail banners – ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Dearborn Market and Gourmet Garage – are working around the clock during this challenging time to provide essential services to communities across the Mid-Atlantic. The supermarkets – along with the warehouses that supply them – are seeking to fill hundreds of positions to ensure communities have access to fresh foods and necessities.

“We recognize the pivotal role our supermarkets are playing by providing the essentials people need to take care of themselves and their families. For nearly 75 years, Wakefern has never wavered from our commitment to serve the neighborhoods where our stores operate, and we’re looking for motivated team members who share those same values,” said Joe Colalillo, Wakefern’s chairman and CEO.

Workers hired will also benefit from a temporary $2.00 per hour wage premium that went into effect on Sunday, March 22. New associates may also benefit from enhanced sick leave and attendance policies designed to assist with financial and health concerns.

Wakefern and its cooperative members are looking for prospective associates who demonstrate a true commitment to customer service and teamwork.

