Stop & Shop to Donate 5,000 Meals Each Day for Healthcare First Responders Fighting COVID-19 by

Thursday, April 02 2020 @ 03:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

at Hospitals in Greater New York City and Boston Including Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood

Stop & Shop Will Also Contribute $500,000 to Support Research on a COVID-19 Vaccine

Quincy, Mass. (April 2, 2020) – Stop & Shop today announced that, starting immediately, it will be donating 5,000 free fresh meals every day for healthcare first responders in some of the areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using its substantial food production capacity and extensive regional delivery network, the meals will be provided every day to:

· Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem and Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, NY;

· Long Island Community Hospital in Suffolk County, NY;

· Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, NJ;

· Boston Medical Center; and

· Boston Children’s Hospital.

Stop & Shop is covering all costs and food donations, which include sandwiches, salads, and pre-packaged entrees. The donations also include energy and nutrition bars for when healthcare workers don’t have time for a meal as they work around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients.

“Mount Sinai is grateful to Stop & Shop and other business partners who are joining us in this fight against this pandemic. The donations will ensure our frontline nurses, physicians and support staff have nutritious food to keep going during this very difficult time,” said Patricia Lamb, Chief of Ancillary and Support Services, Mount Sinai Health System. “We thank you for supporting our community as we work to save as many lives as possible during this crisis.”

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said, “Medical first responders are doing incredible work in extremely trying conditions to keep our communities safe, and we are honored to have this opportunity to help. Stop & Shop’s 60,000 associates are working extraordinarily hard each day to ensure that everyone has access to the food they need, and we hope these meals will help in filling an essential need for local healthcare heroes in the days ahead. We also hope that other food retailers and suppliers will do what they can to expand free meals at hospitals across this region and around the country.”

Stop & Shop Makes Additional Commitments to Fight Covid-19 and Support Its Associates

Stop & Shop also announced today that it is contributing $500,000 to support research on a vaccine for COVID-19 at Boston Children’s Hospital, teaching affiliate of Harvard University Medical School. Funds will support the Precision Vaccine Program, directed by Boston Children’s Ofer Levy, MD, PhD.

Stop & Shop today is also providing $500,000 to its Helping Hands associate care fund. This fund is for Stop & Shop associates and their families in times of need, including around the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also raised pay for hourly union associates by 10% and is providing a range of expanded leave benefits and flexible scheduling arrangements to support its associates.

