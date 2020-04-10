Creativity Prevails Virtually with Art Exhibition by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College’s visual and performing arts departments, the fashion apparel design program and Gallery Bergen will host a virtual presentation of the student art show, “BCC Student Virtual Art Expo 2020: Imagine, create, share: repeat,” through an online exhibition.

An opening virtual reception with fashion, music, dramatic readings, poetry, pre-recorded and live performances with Bergen students will take place Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. through a live stream available at facebook.com/GalleryBergenAtBergenCommunityCollege.

The exhibition not only serves as a vehicle for expression, but a reconnection for the College community, according to Gallery Bergen Director Tim Blunk.

“With the College’s campus closed, we’ve moved all our classes online,” he said. “We thought, ‘Why not the gallery, too?’ We felt that this could be a way to reintroduce a bit of normalcy to our students’ lives and reconnect us as a community. During times of crisis and distress, art can surface the best of us and articulate what we might otherwise lack words to express. We look forward to what our resilient students will produce.”

All currently enrolled Bergen students and Institute for Learning in Retirement participants can submit their work, including drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, fashion design, graphic design, animation, photography, video, film and body art, such as henna, tattoo, hair and make-up design at bccstudent.art. Work will post shortly after submission.

For more information, email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

