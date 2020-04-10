Published! Bergen STEM Students and Prof. by

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College professor Luis Jimenez, Ph.D., and four students had their research on microbial fuel cells published in the journal Bios, the journal of the Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society.

Under the direction of Jimenez, of Fair Lawn, students Margarita Kulko, of Fort Lee, Ryan Kim, of Ridgewood, Theranda Jashari, of Garfield, and Tina Choe, of Clifton, developed microbial fuel cells from soil on the College’s campus and determined the structure of the bacterial community responsible for electricity generation. Their research, “16S rRNA analysis of electrogenic bacterial communities in microbial fuel cells developed from temperate soils” explored and contributed to the development of diverse, stable and sustainable electrogenic bacterial communities.

“Microbial fuel cells are a promising technology for sustainable energy production, waste treatment and sensor development,” Jimenez said. “This technology provides clean and sustainable electricity.”

Bios, which began publishing in 1930, focuses on topics of general interest to biologists, and emphasizes publication of undergraduate papers. For more information, visit https://bioone.org/journals/bios/scope-and-details.

Research opportunities at Bergen are made available through grant funding by the National Science Foundation, the current 3SP STEMATICS program and previously by the STEM GPS Graduate Path for Success program. Bergen’s biology and science laboratories focus on first-hand research opportunities for community college students, including the nation’s only STEM Student Research Center.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

