Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Awards $125,000 to Northern NJ Community Foundation's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

April 8, 2020

(Hackensack, New Jersey; April 8, 2020) – The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) received a grant of $125,000 from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, as part of its $50 million effort to provide humanitarian aid to help some of the families and communities feeling the greatest strain under the COVID-19 health emergency.

The NNJCF is a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey focusing on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, and the arts.

COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

The NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will support small local nonprofits in Bergen County encountering increased demand for services and supplies, while also confronting difficult financial choices about whom to serve and how. Nonprofit organizations providing arts programs and services in Bergen County to build community engagement in a time of isolation will also be supported.

"We are deeply gratified to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for providing these funds to support our COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. The NNJCF is extremely concerned about and eager to assist those among us who, through work and family circumstances beyond their control, are suffering the most from this health emergency," said Michael Shannon, President, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

In mid-April, the NNJCF will announce a request for proposals and open applications to small nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bergen County. The NNJCF is coordinating efforts with The Community Chest, a nonprofit serving eastern Bergen County, to maximize the impact of limited resources throughout the area. Grants will not be awarded to individuals.

Make a Donation

The public is invited to make a donation to the Fund. Individuals, businesses, and organizations may find additional information and contribute to the NNJCF's COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund at www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/covid-19-rapid-response-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern NJ Community Foundation', with 'COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund' entered in the memo line, to: the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For further information, contact [email protected] or 201-568-5608.

About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

