Motor Vehicle Crash and Arrest in Paramus

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at approximately 10:56 am, the Paramus Police Department, Fire Department, Rescue Squad and EMS responded to the area of Route 4 westbound, between the Garden State Parkway and Paramus Road for a serious motor vehicle accident with a rolled over vehicle and fire.

Upon arrival, officers found five (5) vehicles involved in the accident. One car, a Buick Lacrosse, had rolled over several times after striking a tree and several parked cars located in the lot of Jack Daniels Audi located at 123 West Route 4. This vehicle was on fire but was quickly extinguished by Paramus officers and the staff of the Audi dealership. This vehicle was occupied by a 91 yoa female from Maywood NJ who suffered serious injuries and a 57 yoa , female also from Maywood who suffered moderate injuries. Both of these victims were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Also at this time. officers located the driver of a Toyota Camry, which had struck several cars and a pole. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Brennan, of Ridgewood NJ, was found partially consciousness outside of his vehicle. Police also observed at least 2 packages of a substance believed to be heroin at his location. As the suspect drifted deeper into unconsciousness, Paramus Officers and EMS revived him with Narcan. Mr. Brennan was transported to New Bridge Medical Center.

Officers were able to determine, that while driving on Route 4 west the suspect lost control of his vehicle (Toyota Camry). He struck a Toyota Highlander, also driving westbound on Route 4, which was occupied by a 46 yoa, female from Englewood NJ and a 25 yoa, female from Teaneck NJ. Both of these victims suffered minor to moderate injuries and were both transported to Valley Hospital

The suspect then struck the Buick, also driving on Route 4 west causing the Buick to roll over and crash into the other parked cars and a tree.

The suspect was arrested and charged but remained in New Bridge Medical Center. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Michael Brennan was arrested and charged on April 7, 2020 with:

Aggravated Assault with Motor Vehicle 2C:12-1B

Possession of CDS 2C:25-10A1

Possession of Fraudulent Driver’s License 2C:21-2.1D

Driving Under Influence 39:4-50

Reckless driving 39:4-96

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

