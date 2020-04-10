Baby Basics Needs Your Help! by

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the families that we serve in the Baby Basics program are in a true state of emergency. The baby essentials they need may not be available as people, trying to prepare for the unknown, purchase in bulk. Our families, already stretched financially, do not have the resources to buy extra supplies.

Our Baby Basics program, which provides free nutritional formula, diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials, is a true lifeline to low-income families, especially during this crisis. Without the program, families would have to ration diapers or change their babies less frequently, which may lead to rashes, infections and a host of other problems.



On top of already struggling to provide necessities like food, rent, and utilities, many of our families are comprised of hourly workers who may be in jeopardy of losing their jobs or being furloughed. As the effects of the pandemic continue to put a financial strain on our families, the need for diapers and other baby essentials is even greater at Children’s Aid and Family Services.



Children’s Aid has made changes to help keep our volunteers safe during this pandemic, which are affecting the Baby Basics program. Diaper drives led by volunteer groups – which continually replenish our stock of diapers and wipes -- are on hold indefinitely.

We need your help to ensure we have enough supplies for our families. Please make a donation today at www.cafsnj.org that will help us purchase much-needed baby essential for these families.

P.S. We are committed to helping our families during this time and are working hard to ensure they get the diapers they need for their babies. Since all of our distribution sites are currently closed, we are creating a drive-through distribution site at our Paramus location for families that are able to pick up their supplies. Our staff members are also delivering diapers to families who are experiencing transportation challenges and can’t get to Paramus. Thank you for your help!

