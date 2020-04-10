Stop & Shop Implementing Capacity Limits and One-Way Aisles at all New York City, Long Island and New Jersey Stores by

Wednesday, April 08 2020 @ 05:56 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

To further enforce the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, Stop & Shop is instituting store capacity limits, as well as one-way traffic in its grocery aisles at all New York City, Long Island and New Jersey stores. These changes are being made at Stop & Shop’s stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island as well.

Customer counts in each store will be limited to a specific number based upon the square footage of the store. Signs signifying the customer limit will be posted on store doors, and store managers will take regular customer counts to ensure proper capacity is maintained.

One-way grocery aisles also are being implemented to reinforce social distancing and improve traffic flow. Signs are being placed at each grocery aisle along with arrows on the floor directing traffic. Customers also will see signage to remind them to maintain six feet of distance from others in the store.

The one-way traffic and customer capacity limits are just two additional steps Stop & Shop is taking to help keep its associates and customers safe. Other measures include:

· Robust cleaning and sanitizing procedures at each store, including disinfecting high touchpoint areas throughout the day and closing all stores at 8 p.m. for additional cleaning and restocking.

· Providing associates with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

· Offering disinfecting wipes near the store entrance so customers can wipe down carriages, hand baskets, and ScanIt! devices before use.

· Installing clear plastic guards at registers for added protection.

· Whenever possible, opening only every other register lane to create further distancing between customers at checkout.

· Putting tape on the floors at each register so customers understand the six-foot distance they should keep from others.

· Providing special hours for customers 60+ every day to help reduce crowds and help ensure social distancing for those most vulnerable.

· Posting signs in the store that remind customers to stand at least six feet apart from others, plus other guidelines from the CDC like sneezing into your elbow and to enter the store if feeling sick.

Modifying line queuing procedures at checkouts during busy periods to allow for proper social distancing.

Utilizing in-store radio to reinforce social distancing messages.

Closing deli counter service to help both customers and associates practice safe social distancing. Sliced meats and cheeses are available via our "Grab and Go" program and are sliced fresh daily.

· Suspending our self-service offerings including olive bars, wing bars, salad bars, hot bars, and coffee bars. This also includes pick-your-own bakery items like donuts and muffins as well as self-serve nuts and baking items. Pre-packaged options for all of these items are available in their place.

· Ceasing food sampling programs and all in-store events until further notice.

Images of store signage and cleaning procedures are available upon request.

About Stop & Shop

Advertisement