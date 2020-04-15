Telemedicine & COVID-19 Testing from AFC Urgent Care by

Friday, April 10 2020 @ 09:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AFC Urgent Care Paramus & AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale are open seven days a week to best serve their patients.

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is open 8:00AM - 5:00PM Monday - Friday and 8:00AM - 6:00PM on weekends.

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale is open 8:00AM - 5:00PM seven days a week.

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & AFC Urgent Care Paramus are now offering visits via Telemedicine seven days a week.

Are you in need of medical care but unable to leave your home? AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & Paramus are offering telemedicine visits to patients seven days a week. Simply click this link to register for an appointment! Some of the conditions we treat via telemedicine include:

COVID-19 screening

Headaches

Allergies

Arthritic Pain

Asthma

Bronchitis

Colds and Flu

Diarrhea

Infections

﻿If you are interested in registering for a telemedicine visit, click the links below! Appointments are accepted seven days a week. For questions about what can and cannot be assessed over telemedicine, please call our Hillsdale or Paramus centers.

Register for Telemedicine at Hillsdale https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pD3YKA

Register for Telemedicine at Paramus https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pyv9eg

COVID-19 Testing at AFC Urgent Care Paramus

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only and for patients who meet strict criteria. If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, you must undergo a consultation over telemedicine for our physicians to determine if you meet our criteria so we can schedule an appointment.

AFC Urgent Care Paramus | 67 East Ridgewood Ave, Paramus NJ | 201-262-2010

www.urgentcareparamus.com

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale | 2 Broadway, Hillsdale NJ | 201-523-9222

www.urgentcarehillsdale.com

