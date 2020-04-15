Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, April 15 2020 @ 02:11 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, April 15 2020 @ 02:11 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Telemedicine & COVID-19 Testing from AFC Urgent Care

    Share

AFC Urgent Care Paramus & AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale are open seven days a week to best serve their patients.

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is open 8:00AM - 5:00PM Monday - Friday and 8:00AM - 6:00PM on weekends.

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale is open 8:00AM - 5:00PM seven days a week.

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & AFC Urgent Care Paramus are now offering visits via Telemedicine seven days a week.

Are you in need of medical care but unable to leave your home? AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale & Paramus are offering telemedicine visits to patients seven days a week. Simply click this link to register for an appointment! Some of the conditions we treat via telemedicine include:

COVID-19 screening

Headaches

Allergies

Arthritic Pain

Asthma

Bronchitis

Colds and Flu

Diarrhea

Infections

﻿If you are interested in registering for a telemedicine visit, click the links below! Appointments are accepted seven days a week. For questions about what can and cannot be assessed over telemedicine, please call our Hillsdale or Paramus centers.

Register for Telemedicine at Hillsdale https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pD3YKA

Register for Telemedicine at Paramus https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/pyv9eg

COVID-19 Testing at AFC Urgent Care Paramus

AFC Urgent Care Paramus is now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only and for patients who meet strict criteria. If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, you must undergo a consultation over telemedicine for our physicians to determine if you meet our criteria so we can schedule an appointment.

AFC Urgent Care Paramus | 67 East Ridgewood Ave, Paramus NJ | 201-262-2010

www.urgentcareparamus.com

AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale | 2 Broadway, Hillsdale NJ | 201-523-9222

www.urgentcarehillsdale.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Telemedicine & COVID-19 Testing from AFC Urgent Care
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost