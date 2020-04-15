Bergen County COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Now Open to All Municipal and County Employees 7 Days Per Week by

Sunday, April 12 2020 @ 07:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Test Site is by Appointment Only; Symptomatic Employees Must Show Governmental Identification

Paramus, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the COVID-19 drive-thru test site at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is now open to all municipal employees who work in any of the County’s 70 municipalities regardless of residency by appointment seven days per week.

Proof of employment within the municipality will be required. Moreover, the test site is also open to all County employees regardless of residency with proof of employment. All governmental employees must be symptomatic to be tested.

“Bergen County is in a crisis -- we have the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in New Jersey,” said County Executive Tedesco. “But we are Bergen County STRONG, and we will get through this if we all work together to slow the spread and flatten the curve. Our essential employees and public employees are critical to keeping government operational so we want to test and treat them so we can provide residents with the governmental assistance they need to weather this dangerous pandemic. We are opening up our County drive-thru testing site at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center to all local and County employees regardless of where they reside.”

The County operated site is located at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue. This is an appointment only site and is open to Bergen County residents who are symptomatic. This site will continue to serve first responders and healthcare professionals who live or work in Bergen County as well.

Symptomatic Bergen County residents, first responders or healthcare professionals must provide photo identification proving their residency and/or professions.

To secure an appointment, symptomatic residents and governmental employees must follow one of the two following options:

OPTION 1: Residents must first be screened by completing a brief survey located at https://www.newbridgehealth.org and evaluated by a Telehealth doctor. Patients will then be given a confirmation code number to present at the drive-thru testing site that corresponds with their appointment.

OPTION 2: Patients with orders (prescriptions) from their private physicians have expedited scheduling. Log into portal: https://www.newbridgehealth.org/ and the follow the link to COVID screening and follow the prompts to upload a doctor’s order (prescription) into the system.

More information is available at: https://www.newbridgehealth.org and at https://co.bergen.nj.us/

Advertisement