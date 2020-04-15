ShopRites of Paramus and Rochelle Park Donate 10,000 Face Masks to Hackensack University Medical Center by

Keasbey, NJ (April 14, 2020) – The ShopRite of Paramus and ShopRite of Rochelle Park donated 10,000 face masks to Hackensack University Medical Center to help meet the extraordinary increase in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. These masks will go directly to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to help in their fight on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We are thankful to our amazing store associates and all the frontline workers during this crisis. To show our gratitude, our family’s company decided to donate 10,000 3-ply high filtration face masks to Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Terry Glass, co-CEO of Glass Gardens, Inc., a family-owned business that operates 11 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York, including the ShopRite of Paramus and ShopRite of Rochelle Park. “The ShopRites of Paramus and Rochelle Park want to give back to the communities we serve by showing support for the local healthcare providers who serve and support all of us.”

