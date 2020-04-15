Bring the Family Together with Applebee’s NEW Family Bundle Meals by

Friday, April 10 2020 @ 11:59 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Value-packed family bundle meals with craveable favorites now available in select markets

[Allendale, NJ] April 9, 2020 – Applebee’s® is making it easier for neighbors to enjoy their favorite menu items safely at home with the announcement of new value-packed Applebee’s Family Bundle Meals. The Applebee’s Family Bundle Meals are available at participating locations via Carside To Go or Delivery.

Families can now enjoy some of their Applebee’s craveable favorites in seven new, specially bundled affordable meals that serve between three and eight people. Family Bundle Meals can be ordered for Carside To Go or Applebee’s Delivery through Applebees.com, Applebee’s mobile app and third-party delivery service providers where available.

Family Bundle Meals available nearby include:

Classic Cheeseburger Bundle – Crunchy Onion Rings, Classic Cheeseburgers and classic fries (serves 4)

Chicken Tenders Bundle – Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 3-4)

Chicken Tenders Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, and Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon (serves 6)

Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad and breadsticks (serves 6)

Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese Pasta Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders and Applewood-smoked bacon, Oriental Chicken Salad and breadsticks (serves 6)

Riblets Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Applebees® Riblets with honey BBQ sauce, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 6)

Riblets & Chicken Tenders Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Applebees® Riblets with honey BBQ sauce, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 6-8)

Participating Applebee’s locations include those owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, including: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu or contact your neighborhood Applebee’s.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 145 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including six restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel, NJ with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 59th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 1,700 people and donated over $3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,794 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Advertisement