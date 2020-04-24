Cure Breast Cancer Foundation Supports The Memorial Sloan Kettering Employee Relief Fund
CLIFTON, NJ, -- In these challenging times, the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) acknowledges that the excellent care Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) patients receive each day depends upon the availability of trained and skilled support staff to assist, care for and comfort patients. The same holds true for the research support staff. Care and research are intertwined, and the MSK Employee Relief Fund will help research staff too, some involved in CBCF research.Many of these caring people are facing tremendous personal and unprecedented challenges of their own:
*Lack of public transportation to get to and from the hospital
*Children who are home from school and have no other care options
*Sick and elderly family members who are in need of care
*Unplanned family expenses
The support staff, doctors and nurses are working around the clock to uphold the excellent MSKCC standard of patient care. MSKCC realizes and understands these unprecedented challenges its support staff faces and is making a commitment to help them to get through this difficult time.
CBCF is asking for your support of these critical care staff members and researchers at this time by donating now to The Cure Breast Cancer Foundation to help cover these costs and allow their staff to be at work and continue to save lives. CBCF has already donated $50,000 to the Fund. All additional funds raised through this special effort will be forwarded to the MSK Employee Relief Fund as well. To donate and support the MSK Employee Relief Fund, please visit www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.
