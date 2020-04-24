Cure Breast Cancer Foundation Supports The Memorial Sloan Kettering Employee Relief Fund by

Tuesday, April 21 2020 @ 06:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

CLIFTON, NJ, -- In these challenging times, the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) acknowledges that the excellent care Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) patients receive each day depends upon the availability of trained and skilled support staff to assist, care for and comfort patients. The same holds true for the research support staff. Care and research are intertwined, and the MSK Employee Relief Fund will help research staff too, some involved in CBCF research.

