NOW ONLINE!!! LIVE TEACHER / INTERACTIVE COURSE
Property Management Certification Course
Plus 6 NJ Real Estate CE Credits
Saturday & Sunday
April 25th and 26th OR May 16th and May 1th
Digital Book Included!
9am - 3pm
Cost: $196
Register Here https://www.recareercenter.com/product/pm/
Property management is a growing industry which involves all aspects of management and working with people. Property managers handle the logistics of running a property. A well-managed property looks nice, operates smoothly, preserves the resale value of the property, and results in greater income and profits.
The Center for Real Estate Education is now offering certificate courses in Property Management that will teach you everything from managing residential and commercial properties to accounting and financial planning, to managing risk for your property and clients.
This class is intended for those who are obtaining their real estate license or who already have their real estate license, as this may be required by employers. However, you may take this course even if you do not have a real estate license.
Property Management is a vibrant profession that values independence, cooperation, planning, and customer service.
Topics Presented In This Course:
Professional Property Management
Residential Property
Commercial Property
Owner Relations
Managing Office & Reporting
Economics and Planning
Leases & Tennant Issues
Marketing
Risk Management
Environmental Issues
Special Legal Seminar
