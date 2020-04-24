Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, April 24 2020
Friday, April 24 2020 @ 08:02 PM EDT
PARAMUS HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR AWARDED BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

Amber Rivera of Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, a senior at Paramus High School, has received a scholarship to attend Berkeley College. Each year, these scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement. The scholarships are renewable, based on the recipient’s cumulative grade point average at the end of each academic year and continued enrollment as a full-time student.

“We congratulate you on earning a scholarship to Berkeley College to continue your education and build upon your impressive record of achievement,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We believe in you and your future.  As you consider the choices before you, take a moment to think about how you can best utilize your talents to positively change the lives of others. The only limits to your success are the limits you place on yourself.” 

About Berkeley College
Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu 

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

