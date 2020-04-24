Please Support Through Our "People Helping People" Program During The COVID-19 Pandemic by

Thursday, April 23 2020 @ 05:36 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

We would like to assure you that we are doing everything possible to ensure that our TCF children who are battling extremely difficult health issues are getting what they and their families need during this time of uncertainty. The Tomorrows Children's Fund is continuing without interruption, all of the services and programs we regularly provide to our patients and their families.

Our number one priority is being there for our brave, young patients.

We are hoping that you will continue to Join Hands With Us in our Mission by helping to support our patients and their families with basic necessities that they need now more than ever. Tomorrows Children's Fund has created an Amazon Wish List which includes a number of items that are critical to our patients and families as they attempt to get through a day at the hospital receiving treatment or dealing with a family member who is battling COVID-19. Our "People Helping People" Amazon Wish List is the most effective and direct way that we feel will help at this point in time. If you are in a position to take a look at the wish list and purchase a few items that are needed, we would be so grateful.

Please visit the Amazon Smile link below to view the wish list.

https://smile.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3UXVCQ9LER4HX?type=wishlist&filter=unpurchased&sort=priority&viewType=grid

On behalf of our patients and families, we thank you for your continued support and generosity. Please stay safe and healthy and we wish you the best today and always.

