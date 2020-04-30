Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Offers COVID-19 Antibody Testing by

Tuesday, April 28 2020 @ 09:04 PM EDT

Tests ordered exclusively through the Medical Center’s telehealth network via newbridgehealth.org

(Paramus, N.J.) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s medical laboratory has launched in-house COVID-19 testing using Abbott’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody from an IgG assay test, one of the most reliable on today’s market.

“Our Governor has stated that robust testing is essential in his “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health through Public Health” plan to reopen our state. The COVID-19 antibody testing is one way to identify past infections as well as measuring the level to which anti-bodies have been and continue to be made by the body,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Additionally, those who are concerned and were asymptomatic can now find out if they were exposed to the virus.”

Testing is done from an on-site blood draw and analyzed with results from the Medical Center’s in-house laboratory within approximately 24 hours.

Tests are ordered exclusively through Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s telehealth network, Bergen New Bridge Cares, with over 35 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who have been working at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bergen County.

Physician telehealth evaluations and testing are by appointment only Monday – Friday via www.newbridgehealth.org

