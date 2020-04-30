Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, April 30 2020 @ 12:05 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, April 30 2020 @ 12:05 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed to help New Jersey’s critically ill

Vitalant, working in conjunction with its hospital partners, is actively

collecting convalescent plasma at three northern NJ locationsMONTVALE, NJ (April 28, 2020) – Vitalant – working in conjunction with its hospital partners – has launched a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by individuals who have recovered from the disease. This blood component, known as “convalescent plasma,” contains antibodies that may provide seriously ill patients an extra boost in fighting the disease.

There currently are neither vaccines nor proven treatments for COVID-19, because the virus is so new. Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be months before one is approved. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.” It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.

Vitalant is collecting convalescent plasma – by appointment only – at its locations in Montvale, Paramus, and Parsippany, NJ. Those interested in donating plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. Additional details are available by calling 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” said Maria De Los Angeles Muñiz, MD, Medical Director at Vitalant’s Montvale, NJ location. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”

Eligibility criteria for convalescent plasma donors are:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

·        Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

Even for those who meet these requirements, additional tests may be required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

Arizona-based Vitalant is among the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations in the U.S.  Founded in 1943, its blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Vitalant also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.
