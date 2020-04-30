New Jersey Company Creates Massive 140-Foot Banner with COVID-19 by

Wednesday, April 29 2020 @ 02:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Call-to-Action “Join The Resistance, Keep Your Distance.” Develops Program for Individuals and Businesses to Spread the Word

April 10, 2020 Secaucus, NJ – Rose Brand, a family-owned, New Jersey based company that’s been in business for 99 years, has turned its parking lot into a rallying point in the COVID-19 crisis.

The company launches its national campaign today with the unfurling of a massive 140-foot banner in its Secaucus, NJ headquarters parking lot. The massive banner, manufactured in-house, conveys the nation’s social distancing call-to-action through a slogan and an image that incorporates The Statue of Liberty. The slogan reads, “JOIN THE RESISTANCE, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.” Lady Liberty appears because it’s the nation’s iconic symbol of hope, standing at a distance, on Liberty Island. The symbolism is important because today, distance equals hope.

“Despite the pleas by government officials and the medical community, there are many who still do not follow the social distancing guidelines,” said Josh Jacobstein, Rose Brand President. “Rose Brand wants people to communicate the message directly to one another and businesses to communicate it directly to their employees and customers. We want to amplify the message beyond TV, to make it personal and ubiquitous. We hope to motivate people to do it in a manner that’s personally comfortable and helpful to the cause in many ways.”

Jacobstein said Rose Brand has created signage, banners, posters, window clings and clothing that communicate the social distancing message. Each item bares a small-scale replica of the giant banner displayed in its parking lot, urging onlookers to “JOIN THE RESISTANCE, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.” The intent is to make the message visible everywhere: inside and outside of homes & businesses, on people, and in photos displayed on social media.

“For decades, our family has created stage curtains, backdrops and theatrical fabrics for countless productions and events,” Jacobstein said. “Today, we’re putting these same skills to work to encourage social distancing and help protect the most vulnerable, including our nation’s healthcare workers. We hope that our efforts will energize people to do the right thing for our nation and engage with our program.”

Items are available at the firm’s newly created web site, devoted entirely to the social distancing message at http://www.DistanceIsResistance.com. Rose Brand will donate 20 percent of the sale of the items to The Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund’s goal is to raise $5M to support healthcare workers and those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, with activities that include supporting frontline health care workers with personal protective equipment, and providing ventilators and other lifesaving equipment to hospitals and clinics. The fund is part of GlobalGiving charity, which receives Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars.

Rose Brand is also fighting its own private war against COVID-19, having been forced to temporarily furlough all but 10 percent of its 400-person workforce due to the impact the virus has had on its industry. The company’s products are a part of nearly every Broadway, school, and church production, as well as major events at arenas, concert halls, and smaller venues throughout the country. The company has over 160,000 sq ft of space for its front office, production, warehouse, and fulfillment facilities in New Jersey, and another 69,000 sq ft of space just outside of L.A.

Jacobstein said, “We’re trying to make a difference anyway that we can. We’ve put together kits for portable medical cubicles using standard pipe and base structures, engaged with our textile mills to bring out fabrics that have anti-microbial finishes for curtain dividers, and supplied fabrics to the crafters and grassroots organizations who are building face masks for their local communities. If we can make a vital contribution to the war against COVID-19 and bring back our furloughed employees more quickly, then I’ll feel that we’ve done the best that we can do given the present situation.”

Advertisement