Tedesco: Bergen County to Reopen Parks and Golf Courses On Saturday in Compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Order by

Thursday, April 30 2020 @ 01:53 PM EDT

Residents Are Encouraged to Only Use Parks Close to Their Homes

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that he will issue an Executive Order re-opening most sites within Bergen County’s Park System and golf courses effective Saturday, May 2nd with some exceptions such as the Bergen County Zoo and the McFaul Environmental Center, which shall remain closed. Golf courses will open gradually starting with Soldier Hill and Valley Brook Golf Courses opening for play effective Saturday.

“We are reopening Bergen County parks and golf courses this weekend but are encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing, and to only use parks close to their homes,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Bergen County still has the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in New Jersey. But we are Bergen County STRONG, and we will get through this only if we all work together to slow the spread. We are insisting that residents who visit our parks and golf courses continue to practice social distancing and take the necessary steps to protect themselves by wearing masks and gloves, and staying home when they are not feeling well.”

