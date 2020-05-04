Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 04 2020 @ 03:36 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, May 04 2020 @ 03:36 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tedesco: Bergen County to Reopen Parks and Golf Courses On Saturday in Compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Order

    Share

Residents Are Encouraged to Only Use Parks Close to Their Homes
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that he will issue an Executive Order re-opening most sites within Bergen County’s Park System and golf courses effective Saturday, May 2nd with some exceptions such as the Bergen County Zoo and the McFaul Environmental Center, which shall remain closed.  Golf courses will open gradually starting with Soldier Hill and Valley Brook Golf Courses opening for play effective Saturday.

It is imperative that all CDC guidelines and social distancing practices continue to be observed. The reopening of county parks and golf courses will be in accordance with the parameters outlined in the new Executive Order 133 signed yesterday by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, indicating all state parks will reopen and that golf courses and county parks will be allowed to reopen as well.

“We are reopening Bergen County parks and golf courses this weekend but are encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing, and to only use parks close to their homes,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Bergen County still has the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in New Jersey.  But we are Bergen County STRONG, and we will get through this only if we all work together to slow the spread. We are insisting that residents who visit our parks and golf courses continue to practice social distancing and take the necessary steps to protect themselves by wearing masks and gloves, and staying home when they are not feeling well.”

Totaling nearly 9,000 acres, Bergen County boasts an exceptional park system which features a nationally accredited zoo, six golf courses, 21 parks, an environmental center and nine historic sites.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Tedesco: Bergen County to Reopen Parks and Golf Courses On Saturday in Compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Order
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost