Like Your Favorite Artists in Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Virtual 'The Daily Arts Dose' by

Friday, May 01 2020 @ 12:39 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The campaign features 14 Bergen County artists of all disciplines, who submitted their art and were selected to share a sample of their work to the community on social media. The artists were asked to submit work reflecting the campaign’s tag line, 'The Daily Arts Dose: Guaranteed to nourish your soul and boost immunity to boredom, isolation, and seeing those same four walls', or that inspired, brought humor, or contemplation in the midst of the pandemic.



Each artist’s work will be posted daily starting May 4 on these social media accounts: Facebook at www.facebook.com/NNJCF, Instagram at www.instagram.com/nnjcf_artsbergen/, and Twitter @nnjcf. Everyone is encouraged to like, share and comment on the posts they enjoy. The artist's post receiving the highest number of likes will be awarded a cash prize.



"The arts can uplift and inspire hope and joy. During this time of social distancing, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation engages local artists to help alleviate some of the disconnection and isolation community members are experiencing by injecting a healthy dose of creativity into their lives," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.



About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, the environment, public health, philanthropy and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.



About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Advertisement