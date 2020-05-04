Anonymous Donor Launches “Push Up for CarePlus” Challenge, Raises Over $26,000 for Care Plus Foundation by

Proceeds provide urgent financial assistance to N.J. community during COVID-19 pandemic

Paramus, N.J. (April 29, 2020) – The Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), announces it has received over $26,000 in donations through the “Push Up for CarePlus” Challenge.

Launched by an anonymous donor in April 2020, the “Push Up for CarePlus” Challenge calls upon members of the local community to submit videos of themselves doing consecutive push-ups. For each push-up submitted, the anonymous donor behind the campaign has pledged to donate one dollar to The CarePlus Foundation, up to $25,000.

Through a generous outpouring of community support, the challenge has raised $15,000 through matching push-up participant entries and over $10,000 in additional donations. There have been over 100 participants and over 60 donors. The organizer will continue to match new participants until the end of May 2020, or until the $25,000 pledge is reached.

“We’d like to thank each and every member of the community participating in the Push Up for CarePlus Challenge for their support and thoughtful gifts during these difficult times,” said Christine Brewster, Executive Director of The Care Plus Foundation. “Every dollar raised will ease the burden on those coping with chronic mental illness and addiction, conditions which are exacerbated by the social isolation, financial strain and heightened uncertainty brought on by the current public health crisis.”

All proceeds are utilized to provide urgent financial assistance and essential supplies, such as groceries and personal care for 10 group homes. Donations to the CarePlus Foundation directly benefit those who receive services by providing assistance for housing, medication, telehealth and much more.

Brewster added, “Like many nonprofits, most of the proceeds raised by the Foundation have historically come from major events and large gatherings such as our annual golf outing and awards gala. However, given social distancing measures that precludes such events, we are grateful to have passionate, generous donors launch creative initiatives like this push-up challenge to help ensure we can continue to provide vital support and services to thousands of individuals throughout northern New Jersey.”

For more information on the Push Up for CarePlus Challenge, visit pushupforcareplus.com. To make a donation to The Care Plus Foundation, visit careplusnj.org/make-a-donation.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

About The Care Plus Foundation

The Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services provided by Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries. Since its inception in 1998, the mission of the Foundation has been to support programs and services that help provide care and support for individuals affected by mental illness, as well as education and outreach to decrease the stigma of the disease. Employing a comprehensive approach to decreasing the stigma of mental illness, the Foundation specializes in providing direct support, advocacy, and community involvement. All proceeds directly benefit CarePlus clients through medication aid, housing support, services, training, and educational scholarships. To learn more about The Care Plus Foundation, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/about/careplus-nj-foundation/.

