BERKELEY COLLEGE OPENS SPRING SEMESTER ONLINE AND PROVIDES STUDENTS WITH FREE LAPTOP COMPUTERS

“This free laptop computer distribution program helps ensure that students have the necessary tools to pursue their studies online and are able to continue their studies uninterrupted,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.

On-site students at Berkeley College typically have access to computer resources or loaner laptops while on campus. “When on-campus computer resources were discontinued temporarily due to mandated state closures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the College had to make the necessary accommodations to best serve students,” said Smith.

As an institution distinguished for its distance learning programs, this is the first time in Berkeley College’s history that all courses, with the exception of clinical health-related courses, are being conducted online. Students with clinical requirements are to continue following the recommendations set forth by the Berkeley College School of Health Studies.

In the winter semester, Berkeley College distributed free loaner laptop computers to students who requested them, which helped ease the transition from on-site to online. Those students who continued into the spring semester were able to keep those computers for their academic and personal use free of charge.

Student support services and resources are also available virtually through departments that include the Library, Academic Advisement, Personal Counseling, the Office of Career Services, Student Development and Campus Life, the Office of Disability Services and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

During the spring semester, Berkeley College will continue to advance students professionally by hosting virtual career fairs with employers to help students with their job searches and by conducting webinars that focus on interview preparation. Click here to learn more about upcoming Career Services events, including a spring Virtual Hiring Event on May 1, 2020.

Berkeley College also encourages students to participate in wellness activities. The Office of Student Development and Campus Life hosts an Online Student Community with daily social events including a “Company and Conversation” chat on Wednesdays; virtual yoga on Thursdays; and a “Feel Good Friday” weekly podcast with the Office of Personal Counseling. The Office of Military and Veterans Affairs offers virtual group fitness classes and webinars on stress management.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, as well as in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for seven consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

Photo Caption: Berkeley College opened its spring semester on Monday, April 27, with on-site courses offered online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The College is making free laptop computers available to students in New York and New Jersey. Pictured above, Berkeley College student Magnolia Davis completes her classwork from her home in Paterson, NJ.

