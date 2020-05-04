800 NURSES RECEIVE BAG OF GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION by

Friday, May 01 2020

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK, NY-April 29, 2020: A wonderful act of gratitude for the 800 nurses in temporary residence at The New Yorker Hotel who left their families to come to NYC for the COVID-19 response. Bags of gratitude and appreciation were distributed to the nurses FROM FASHION WITH LOVE.

“We wanted to provide nurses who have temporary residences in NYC hotels with gift bags of clean, fresh, comfortable clothing and/or footwear that they can get into after a gut-wrenching day or night in the hospital. Let them leave their hospital shoes in the hall, pull on a pair of fresh clean socks, a new pair of sweatpants, a comfy T-shirt, and so on...The world is watching our HEROES. Every day, we witness nurses who step up to take care of the sickest, regardless of personal risk. They worry about their patients, not themselves. Yet they put themselves out there continuously hoping to rescue those attacked by the world’s silent predator.” said Elyse N. Kroll, the event’s founder and organizer.

Participating Brands:

Birkenstock Blonde Boutique Century 21 Stores Crislu

EGEN

Erika Harvey Faherty Brand Fossil Group Gottex

Participating Partners:

Access New York Metro Atelier Creative Services, Inc. Aura

Backbone

CMMN THRD

COC+CO

GreenGodsGrow HadleyPolett Joe’s

Juniper Boutique Marilyn Schiff Michael Stars Mills Supply Moussy Vintage Rebecca Minkoff

Rhone

Richard Dayhoff

Sam Edelman

Seven For All Mankind Splendid

Stella & Ruby

Stone Rose

SurfSide Supply

Susan & Co.

The Rose Garden Timeless Skin Care treStiQue

Tru Grace

Trust Your Journey We Dream In Color Zenzee

From Fashion With Love

NuOrder

Rev Up

The New Yorker, a Wyndam Hotel

