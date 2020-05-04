800 NURSES RECEIVE BAG OF GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION
NEW YORK, NY-April 29, 2020: A wonderful act of gratitude for the 800 nurses in temporary residence at The New Yorker Hotel who left their families to come to NYC for the COVID-19 response. Bags of gratitude and appreciation were distributed to the nurses FROM FASHION WITH LOVE.
“We wanted to provide nurses who have temporary residences in NYC hotels with gift bags of clean, fresh, comfortable clothing and/or footwear that they can get into after a gut-wrenching day or night in the hospital. Let them leave their hospital shoes in the hall, pull on a pair of fresh clean socks, a new pair of sweatpants, a comfy T-shirt, and so on...The world is watching our HEROES. Every day, we witness nurses who step up to take care of the sickest, regardless of personal risk. They worry about their patients, not themselves. Yet they put themselves out there continuously hoping to rescue those attacked by the world’s silent predator.” said Elyse N. Kroll, the event’s founder and organizer.
Participating Brands:
Birkenstock Blonde Boutique Century 21 Stores Crislu
EGEN
Erika Harvey Faherty Brand Fossil Group Gottex
Participating Partners:
Access New York Metro Atelier Creative Services, Inc. Aura
Backbone
CMMN THRD
COC+CO
GreenGodsGrow HadleyPolett Joe’s
Juniper Boutique Marilyn Schiff Michael Stars Mills Supply Moussy Vintage Rebecca Minkoff
Rhone
Richard Dayhoff
Sam Edelman
Seven For All Mankind Splendid
Stella & Ruby
Stone Rose
SurfSide Supply
Susan & Co.
The Rose Garden Timeless Skin Care treStiQue
Tru Grace
Trust Your Journey We Dream In Color Zenzee
From Fashion With Love
NuOrder
Rev Up
The New Yorker, a Wyndam Hotel
