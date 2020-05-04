DEVELOPMENT TEAM AT HOBOKEN’S 7 SEVENTY HOUSE SUPPORTS CHARITIES ASSISTING WITH CORONAVIRUS RELIEF
The process is simple and will generate meaningful funds for either the Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) of HBKN and JC, a local grassroots organization that provides meals and more to doctors, nurses and medical professionals, or Feeding America, a national organization with a specific fund to help feed those throughout the country affected by COVID-19.Under the initiative -- called “Win-Win” -- prospects and the brokerage community can visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770 to schedule a virtual tour. At the start of a digital presentation with a live leasing agent, they can choose the charity they wish to support. The developers, along with The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for 7 Seventy House, will make donations for all tours conducted. The program will run until May 31, 2020. There is no requirement to sign a lease to generate a contribution.“These are unprecedented times and we believe strongly that it’s important for the entire community to provide relief and support to our frontline,” says Larry Bijou, managing partner of Hoboken-based Bijou Properties. “We’ve seen it with the large number of individuals who applaud our healthcare workers nightly and have been supporting restaurants and shops. As a local business, we wanted to do our part by creating a program that would contribute financially to these two organizations, show frontline workers how appreciative we are and provide some level of respite to those afflicted by the disease.”
“The 7 Seventy House community of residents has such amazing civic pride — renters who have lived locally prior as well as renters who have moved here from out of the area,” adds Peter Palandjian, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental. “This program provides a fantastic way to create awareness of these two vital organizations for those as-yet unfamiliar with the mission as well as for prospective renters who may want to take advantage of another avenue to help in this desperate time of need. Those interested can tour a potential new home and at the same time provide much needed funds to a most worthy cause.”
7 Seventy House launched its newly produced virtual tour program to remotely accommodate prospective residents moving forward with apartment searches in today's COVID-19 environment. The digital presentation was introduced as soon as the City of Hoboken issued a shelter in place policy with travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines. The creative new leasing tool provides a complete look at the building’s fully furnished model apartments and approximately 90,000 square feet of world class amenities. The tour is part of one-on-one interactive presentations now being conducted by leasing agents through personal Zoom meetings. The fast-leasing 7 Seventy House features a collection of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with open floor plans of red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens feature Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in-residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Moen & Kohler fixtures.Monthly rents start in the $2,600s, with limited-time incentives that include six weeks free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.
Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (MHS Architects), the 14-story high-rise building boasts resort-style amenities that include a penthouse pool and roof deck with lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, play room, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. The amenity spaces are strategically located on multiple floors with views including the Manhattan skyline. Brooklyn-based interior designer Factioned has merchandised the amenities with chic and fashionable furnishings and appointments that blend an industrial flair with a modern lifestyle environment.
Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House offers services that include a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking. There’s also approximately 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space that will serve residents and the Hoboken community. Located at 770 Jackson Street, the building is just steps from Hoboken’s 9th Street Light Rail Station and blends an upscale living experience with the convenience of quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast,” including Hoboken’s PATH, New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals with service to Manhattan. Closer to home, there’s a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.
7 Seventy House is a multi-faceted mix-use project that was developed in conjunction with a two-acre resiliency park donated to the City of Hoboken by Bijou Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. The initial installation of the park included a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and infrastructure to capture over 450,000 gallons of rainwater to reduce flooding. A second phase will include a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets. The project is part of the larger redevelopment of Hoboken‘s once-industrial western edge into a vibrant and active pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.7 Seventy House recently received a 2019 Excellence Award in Sustainable Development from The Urban Land Institute-Northern New Jersey (ULI-NNJ) in recognition of the responsible development tactics and smart growth practices utilized to conceptualize and complete the upscale rental building.
About Bijou Properties
Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.
About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation
Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $10 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $9.5 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.
About The Marketing Directors
With over 35 years of experience, The Marketing Directors is the preeminent development advisory that works exclusively on behalf of residential owners and builders to develop, market, and lease residential homes. The Marketing Directors are industry leaders, respected partners, and market innovators.
