DEVELOPMENT TEAM AT HOBOKEN’S 7 SEVENTY HOUSE SUPPORTS CHARITIES ASSISTING WITH CORONAVIRUS RELIEF by

Friday, May 01 2020 @ 12:58 PM EDT

The process is simple and will generate meaningful funds for either the Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) of HBKN and JC, a local grassroots organization that provides meals and more to doctors, nurses and medical professionals, or Feeding America, a national organization with a specific fund to help feed those throughout the country affected by COVID-19.

7 Seventy House is a multi-faceted mix-use project that was developed in conjunction with a two-acre resiliency park donated to the City of Hoboken by Bijou Properties and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. The initial installation of the park included a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and infrastructure to capture over 450,000 gallons of rainwater to reduce flooding. A second phase will include a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets. The project is part of the larger redevelopment of Hoboken‘s once-industrial western edge into a vibrant and active pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $10 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $9.5 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

About The Marketing Directors

With over 35 years of experience, The Marketing Directors is the preeminent development advisory that works exclusively on behalf of residential owners and builders to develop, market, and lease residential homes. The Marketing Directors are industry leaders, respected partners, and market innovators.

